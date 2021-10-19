LIVE: Plane on fire after crashing near airport in Waller County; no serious injuries reported

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 21 people were on board the plane. There were no serious injuries.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — No serious injuries have been reported after a plane went down ad caught fire in Waller County Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 21 people were on board the plane, including three crew members. There was only one minor injury.

The scene is near FM 2855, north of Morton Road.

Air 11 flew over the scene where you can see emergency crews working to put out the large fire. The plane appeared to be completely dismantled from the crash and fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.