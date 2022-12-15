Pilot ejects in jet crash near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, White Settlement police say

The pilot's condition is unknown at this time, police say.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A jet reportedly crashed in White Settlement Thursday morning, police say.

The White Settlement Police Department told WFAA that emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

Police confirmed the pilot of the aircraft ejected. His or her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said officers have been asked to help close streets near the incident.

In a statement to WFAA, Lockheed Martin said an investigation is underway.

"We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully. Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."

WFAA reporter Scoop Jefferson spoke with a witness at the scene Thursday afternoon:

I talked to an eyewitness who saw the crash happened Thursday @scoopjefferson https://t.co/b6mqm4rRIg pic.twitter.com/mYOvxwRcau — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) December 15, 2022