SAN ANTONIO — Pop superstar, Pink, apparently loves Buc-ee's as much as Texans do!

The star posted pictures of herself, her husband and two adorable kids at Buc-ee's on Instagram. Though the post does not specify which location, KENS 5 viewers say it was the New Braunfels location.

She added the caption: "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."

The pictures also include her youngest child appearing to admire a pile of Buc-ee's stuffed towys.

She performs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday.

We can only guess that she enjoyed the clean restrooms and abundant snacks and souvenirs that makes Buc-ee's famous.

Thank you, Pink, for confirming what we here in Texas already know...that Buc-ee's is awesome!