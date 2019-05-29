FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The pilot of a single-engine plane suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing in Fredericksburg.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened near FM 2323 and Cherry Spring Road around 9 a.m.

The DPS said the pilot was the only person on board and was able to walk away from the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.

The FAA said the vintage Boenig Stearman biplane lost engine power shortly after it departed from a private ranch airstrip about 14 miles northwest of Fredericksburg.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

