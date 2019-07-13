KATY, Texas — One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a building in Katy on Saturday morning.

This happened at the community center in the Nottingham Country neighborhood on Kingsland Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into a building and remnants of the plane also flew into a community pool.

The preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates the aircraft collided with several trees before hitting the community center and breaking apart.

FAA investigators are headed to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board, which is charge of investigating the crash, has been notified.

WATCH | Dramatic video shows split second when plane crashes into Katy neighborhood

Both the building and the plane were fully engulfed in flames. There were remnants of smoke in the area.

Deadly plane crash at Katy community center A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning. A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning. A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning. A small plane crash in Katy left one pilot dead on Saturday morning.

Only the pilot was killed and no one else was injured. There was no one on the ground when the aircraft crashed, according to an emergency official at the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the plane was headed.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM