The annual 'Hang 8 Dog Surfing Event' went off without a hitch on Saturday. The event raises money for dogs in need along the First Coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Surf's up in Flagler County at a very special surf competition. The rules are simple, ride the best wave and keep all four legs on the surfboard.

The annual 'Hang 8 Dog Surfing Event' went off without a hitch on Saturday. The event raises money for dogs in need along the First Coast.

The event included a dog-free surf session, costume contest, surf competition, activities for the little humans, dog specialty vendors and information about rescue dogs up for adoption.

Seascape & Landscape Photography of Scott Spradley caught photos of some of the action.