HOUSTON — As the ominous-looking black plume from the Deer Park fire continues to spread across the area, many are wondering about health effects for people – and animals.
City and county leaders say the air is being closely monitored and, so far, the levels are safe, but the situation could change quickly with a shift of the wind.
People with respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD might notice moderate effects from the smoke plume. Here's more on the possible threat to people.
Animals exposed to chemicals released from burned materials – including petroleum products such as Xylene, Naphtha and gasoline – can result in severe lung injury, according to the Harris County Animal Shelter. That can lead to chemical pneumonitis, a life-threatening condition in which the petroleum product spreads all over the surface of the lungs:
Pets at highest risk:
Very young and very old pets
Pets with respiratory issues
Birds
Exposure can cause:
Difficulty breathing (i.e. choking, coughing, gagging)
Fever
Vomiting, diarrhea and dizziness
Confusion and depression
Abdominal pain
Blue or purple skin or gums
Excessive salivation
Pawing at the muzzle/chomping the jaws
Head shaking
Trouble walking (ataxia)
Seizures
Irregular heartbeat
Respiratory arrest
Loss of consciousness/coma
Loss of all bodily functions
How to protect pets:
Bring outdoor animals inside to reduce exposure
Bathe animals to remove toxins and reduce consumption through grooming
Limit outdoor exercise when smoke is visible
Forgo using heating or air conditioning when the smoke is nearby because they tend to draw in air from the outside.
Visit your veterinarian if your pet shows any of the symptoms listed above.
Call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-855-764-7661 for life-saving treatment advice.
