MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A person has been taken into custody after a second body was found in Montgomery County since Sunday, according to sources.

The first body was found behind an abandoned church in The Woodlands. Authorities said another body was discovered and linked to the investigation. One person was taken into custody.

More details are expected when law enforcement authorities speak to the media later Tuesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found in a "large plastic tote hidden behind a shed" in the 600 block of Westridge Drive around 2 p.m.

The first victim's cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities said the victim appears to be white with dark blond or light brown hair. She appears to have been between 50 and 60 years old, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed about 120 pounds.

RELATED: Body found in plastic tote behind abandoned church in The Woodlands

Anyone with information about the first victim's identity is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #19A393469.

Clothing found on first victim:

KHOU

Location of discovery of the first body:

RELATED: Woman found dead on Highway 6 in possible hit-and-run

RELATED: Man found dead wearing only a shirt at apartment complex in Houston's northside