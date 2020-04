SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews say someone was hit and injured by a train Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on the tracks at Dimmitt Avenue and South Presa around 7:35 a.m.

Fire officials say someone's arm and hand got trapped by the train. Emergency crews had to free the person from the train and that person was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.