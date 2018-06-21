Albert Gonzales sits just beyond the brushes and bottles in a hot, humble studio near San Antonio College. It’s a creative space where he uses acrylic paint - as autobiography.

"Each piece that someone gets is a piece of me,” Gonzales said. “From a Spurs painting to a flower painting, an abstract painting, a pop art reference, it's all something I feel.”

Gonzales felt bored with a string of random jobs after he graduated from Lanier High School in 2009. None of the entry-level positions inspired him, but he liked to doodle and draw.

In elementary school, he sketched Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters and kept doodling as an adult. One day in 2014 when his boss threatened to write him up for drawing on the job, Gonzales quit to pursue art full time.

He said that he was afraid that he’d made a bad decision.

It quickly went from bad to worse. His parents didn’t share his fascination with art, nor did they believe he could leverage his skill into a lucrative career. Within a month, he moved out of his mother’s home and ended up homeless.

"What I told myself was that I had to make it, that it wasn't a choice,” he said. “Like, I didn't have an option."

He eventually sold some of his work, often for as little as a dollar. He crashed on friends’ couches, spent all-nighters at I-HOP, and tried to sell his work at various art events all over town.

His persistence finally paid when he sold several paintings for hundreds of dollars and then got commissioned for a Spurs mural: the big three in black and white, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobli, and Tony Parker outside Burger Culture on South Presa.

Spurs fans noticed, and so did pop art fans.

"Everybody loves 'em, from the hashtags to just, like, the re-posts, and I was featured on ESPN,” Gonzales said.

Inside the burger shop, more Gonzales décor featuring Santana, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles.

"The thing that you hear most commonly is it adds groovy vibes to the restaurant,” restaurant owner Randy Vrana said.

The restaurant art gave Gonzales added exposure, and demand for his work grew again. Some now sell for thousands of dollars each.

In trying to explain his art, Gonzales said:

"The idea is that we can't control what happens in life. All we can do is embrace that.”

His most popular series has become his bold and bright Wabi-Sabi flowers. They seem to reflect an Andy Warhol style of simple lines and powerful, bright tones. Collectors can't get enough.

San Antonio attorney Olga Brown has a house full of art, including many by Gonzales, and says his work truly stands apart.

"I think he's an emerging artist,” she said. “And I have great belief in him, and I think that he is gonna help put SA art on the map.”

He's already on the map, including in a prominent gallery at Centro de Artes.

“Before I was out on the street, just trying to be seen, and now I'm being seen, and it's just really amazing,” Gonzales recalled.

Gonzales also says that it’s an amazing time to be a local artist, during what he calls a renaissance of art in the Alamo City.

"We embrace community, we embrace diversity. I feel, as an artist, especially with the tricentennial, it's just the best time to be an artist, in San Antonio or anywhere,” he said.

And he’s certainly proven himself as one of the best. He’s a local artist who stayed the course and succeeded. That's why he's another one of the people who make San Antonio great.

