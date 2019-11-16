HOUSTON — Free tickets to see Kanye West perform at Lakewood Church this Sunday sold out in less than seven minutes, according to church officials, and were instantly posted online for sale by those who snatched them up.

Lakewood Church staff warned the public to beware of buying tickets to the event from third parties.

"Someone can resell that same ticket over and over again. Only the first scan will get in," one church spokesperson said. "We recommend that no one pay for or buy tickets in any way. There's a high probability they will not get in if their tickets are purchased."

One guy posted to Twitter that he had two tickets to see West at Lakewood Church and he was selling them for $300 apiece.

There are more than 40 post on Craigslist from people trying to sell their free tickets. Multiple people are trying to sell their tickets for $500.

Kanye West is expected to attend Lakewood Church for the 11 a.m. service. He will take the stage with Pastor Joel Osteen for a short interview about overcoming adversity and his faith journey.

The service will be streamed Live on Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app. The morning service and parking is free and open to the public.

Kanye's West Sunday Service concert will start at 7 p.m. You need a ticket to attend this event.

