SAN ANTONIO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by multiple cars at Loop 410 near North New Braunfels, according to police.

The accident was reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say they received calls about a shirtless man acting erratically. He was reportedly hit by multiple cars before officers arrived on the scene. Police say the victim was a man in his 20's.

The driver will not face any criminal charges. Police are investigating to see why he was crossing the highway.