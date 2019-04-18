SAN ANTONIO — The pedestrian who was hit and killed by multiple cars at Loop 410 near North New Braunfels Thursday has been identified.

Phillip Garippo, 26, was reportedly shirtless and acting erratically moments before he was hit.

The accident was reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

"We're at about five cars and counting," said Sgt. Juarez who worked the scene.

Investigators don't believe any of the drivers were in the wrong.

"We don't have any criminal matter as of this point, it's just a tragic accident for these folks heading to work," said Sgt. Juarez.

Police are investigating to see why he was crossing the highway.