SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said Wednesday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in an accident on the west side.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, near the intersection with Callaghan.

Fire crews say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

This is developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.