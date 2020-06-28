Peaceful rally held at Bell County Courthouse

Community members gathered in Belton as a handful shared their experiences with racism, hoping to spark change locally.

BELTON, Texas — A rally against police brutality and racism is was held in Belton Sunday night.

The rally took place in front of the Bell County Courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Around 200 people reportedly attended the event.

Rally organizer Patrick Arryn said he hopes to open a dialogue surrounding racism in hopes of achieving change with the rally, where community members shared their experiences with racism.

"My main thing I want people to gain is love and unity but also learn that it's ok to not be comfortable. It's ok to be uncomfortable with change...," he said.

Those attending were strongly encouraged to wear face coverings to lower to possibility of spreading the coronavirus.