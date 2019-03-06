SAN ANTONIO — Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, will perform in San Antonio on September 4 as part of their 40th Anniversary.

They will perform at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and tickets go on sale Friday, June 7.

Benatar’s decades-long career features her many hits, including “Love is a Battlefield”, “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Heart Breaker.

Benatar’s partner on and off the stage, Neil “Spyder” James Giraldo, is a guitarist and Music Director for Benatar. They have collaborated since the beginning of her career in 1979.

Tickets can be purchased online www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p.