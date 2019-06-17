COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends are remembering the victims of a crash on Interstate 20 Saturday night that left two men dead.

Andrew Reeser, 45 and Brian Walker, 49, both died in the incident. Investigators say the two had pulled over on the side of I-20 near mile marker 84 to change a tire on a van. Troopers say a vehicle hit the back of a Jeep that was also stopped behind the van, and the resulting crash led to both men being struck by the Jeep.

Walker was a pastor in Columbia and leaves a wife and four children.

Samuel Flores is a reverend at the South Carolina Church of the Nazarene and worked closely with Brian Walker for several years.

He says pastor Walker's soul and spirit was one of a kind.

"His love for people was just so incredible he was a man who really cared and loved all kinds of people," Reverend Flores says. "I think that Pastor Walker is leaving an amazing legacy, his family, his children are people that love god and love others as well and I think that they will be a continuation of his ministry through his family and so many young people and people that he impacted as a minister in South Carolina."

Funeral services for Pastor Walker will be held this Friday at 11 AM at Columbia First Church of the Nazarene.

Carnelius Joseph Floyd, 28, is being charged with a felony DUI resulting in the death, according to online jail records.

