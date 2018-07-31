A parking garage collapsed in Irving on Tuesday and multiple cars were damaged, officials said.

Emergency crews were responding to a garage in the 4500 block of Fuller Drive in the Las Colinas area off Texas 114 and North O'Connor Road.

The Irving Fire Department tweeted that 21 vehicles were involved in the collapse. A primary search of the garage had been completed and no injuries were reported. Rescue crews were planning a secondary search.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were at the scene. The Dallas Fire-Rescue urban search rescue team was also at the garage, helping with the search operations.

A parking garage collapse in Irving (Photo: Bonnie Flores)

A photo from the scene of a parking garage collapse in Irving. (Photo: Bonnie Flores)

Helicopter footage showed a large opening in the parking garage. Photos from a witness at the scene showed several cars piled on top of each other.

More details were not yet immediately available.

