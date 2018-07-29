WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Police found an abandoned child at the scene of a crash in Williamson County, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Chody tweeted that the mom had been found and was unaware of what happened.
He also wrote that Twitter helped lead investigators to the parents.
In a series of tweets by the sheriff on Saturday, he said police were investigating the scene of a crash in the Paloma Lake area, when deputies found the child. The vehicle involved in the crash was a "newer model" silver Nissan Altima, according to Chody.
Chody said the man who police said left the scene was described as a 6-foot-tall, heavy set Hispanic male wearing tan cargo shorts and a stripped rainbow collared shirt and was believed to be intoxicated.
Police notified Child Protective Services, according to Chody.
