WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Police found an abandoned child at the scene of a crash in Williamson County, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Chody tweeted that the mom had been found and was unaware of what happened.

WE FOUND MOM! Mom was not involved at all and was unaware of what had occurred. Dad has been located and currently detained. Thx to a follower on our social media and persistence from detectives, we were able to locate mom and dad. THANK YOU !! pic.twitter.com/2t4z4mps26 — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

He also wrote that Twitter helped lead investigators to the parents.

Located Mom who was not aware of the circumstances. We also found knucklehead dad! Currently investigating and determining course of action. Thank you to the Twitter follower for your lead that got us to mom and dad. pic.twitter.com/8MmBzDdc6V — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

We found mom! as well as dad at another location pic.twitter.com/1p0PGhZ1zK — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

In a series of tweets by the sheriff on Saturday, he said police were investigating the scene of a crash in the Paloma Lake area, when deputies found the child. The vehicle involved in the crash was a "newer model" silver Nissan Altima, according to Chody.

Chody said the man who police said left the scene was described as a 6-foot-tall, heavy set Hispanic male wearing tan cargo shorts and a stripped rainbow collared shirt and was believed to be intoxicated.

Police notified Child Protective Services, according to Chody.

Deputies on scene of an abandoned 2-3 year old child in Paloma Lake area. Investigating possible intoxicated male who crashed near scene and left without child. Victim Assistance en-route and CPS notified. NOI, Child not identified. pic.twitter.com/AdTFFMq8HF — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

Vehicle involved was a newer model Silver Nissan Altima with minor front end damage from collision. H/M approx 6 ft tall heavy set, wearing tan cargo shirt and stripped rainbow collared shirt. Child is not able to communicate well and is wearing orange shorts and white T-shirt — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

Child is wearing this clothing: If you know child or family please call Williamson County Communications 911. pic.twitter.com/3eqX4s8VMW — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 29, 2018

