MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it was through a drive-thru or a computer screen, the virus was not stopping anyone from worshipping on Palm Sunday. Pastor Kenneth Whalum of New Olivet Worship Center said its important to spend time worshipping together especially during difficult times.

"It’s very important to try to maintain as much normalcy as possible through times like this because this is when you need the faith," Whalum said.

The Easter season looks a little different this year, but Whalum wants people to know their faith is going to get them through this trying time.

"This is the time for faith," Whalum said. "You don’t need faith when things are going well. You need faith when things are going crazy."

Churches across the Mid-South modified the way they worshipped on Sunday so they could abide by social distancing. Quince Church of Christ held a drive-thru, so people could still receive Holy Communion.