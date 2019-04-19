CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore will not charge visitors admission on Saturday.

It's the start of National Park Week and National Junior Ranger Day, and PINS is waiving the entrance fees so more families can enjoy the beach this weekend.

If you miss free admission at Padre Island National Seashore, the following days will also have free admission:

Sunday, Aug. 25

Saturday, Sept. 28

Monday, Nov. 11

The cost of admission is usually $10 per car for a one-day visit and $50 for seven days.