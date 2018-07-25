GEORGETOWN, Texas — A suspect faces 15 counts of cruelty to livestock after 14 dead animals were found at a Georgetown home, the Williamson County sheriff said.

A family member of the homeowner visited the home located in the 600 block of PVR 914 to feed the cats and dogs on July 24 at around 10:30 p.m., Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody told the media. When that person arrived, they found several dead animals and called police, Chody said.

When responding deputies arrived, they found a total of 53 animals, ranging from dogs, cats, chickens, peacocks and birds.

Fourteen dead animals were found in the backyard, the sheriff's office said. Two birds of some sort were beheaded, Chody said. Six dogs and cats were reportedly found decomposing inside the house in locked crates.

After deputies entered the home, they called hazmat crews because the "stench was so strong" and the air quality inside the residence had to be monitored. The sheriff said the conditions inside every room in the home were "horrible." It is believed that the owner had been gone for at least two days, but the sheriff said they believe the conditions were not caused within the owner's absence.

The sheriff said it appears there was neglect involved, and it's unclear if anyone killed any of the animals found. He said it is also unclear whether there was hoarding or breeding involved. He said the investigation is ongoing.

A total of 38 animals were rescued from the home and taken to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter where they are currently being cared for. The shelter will care for the animals until the case goes to court, so they are not available for adoption. Staff will be conducting health checks on the animals, including 15 dogs, three cats, two cockatiels, one parakeet, roosters, chickens, and a peahen with her eggs. Chody said 15 dogs were infested with fleas.

“Right now, we really need people to adopt or foster so that we have space to maintain these animals while they go through the court process,” said Cheryl Schneider, animal services director for the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. “We also could use some newspaper and chicken and bird feed for those animals that are not typically held at our shelter.”

Sheriff Chody said that an arrest warrant for 15 counts of cruelty to non-livestock and cruel confinement will be served. He said the sheriff's office is not identifying the suspect yet.

