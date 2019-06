SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was speeding through the parking lot of North Star Mall before his car rolled over and landed in some nearby trees, according to police.

Around 2 a.m. this morning, the driver reportedly missed a curve, causing the car to roll over, end over end.

Police were unable to determine if the driver had a head injury or if he was intoxicated, as he didn't make any sense when police asked him questions.

He was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.