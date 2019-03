SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters responded to a fire at a boarded-up building near downtown around 1:45 a.m.

It is believed that squatters were going in and out of the building, located in the 800 block of N. Main Street, and may be responsible for the fire.

Damage is estimated to be around $5,000.

Arson has been called out to investigate.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.