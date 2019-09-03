AUSTIN, Texas — More people are being asked to evacuate their homes in Georgetown due to a gas leak.

More than 50 homes and 60 businesses are now empty.

It's happening near Williams Drive and River Bend and includes the neighborhoods around it.

It's been nearly two and a half weeks since some residents were evacuated due to the gas leak.

On Friday, workers were still trying to get the rest of the gas out of the soil – but that leaves those evacuated wondering when they'll be let back in.

"I mean, it's different," Randy Ochoa, a man who's been evacuated since February 20, said. "I mean, I'm used to being in my house."

The nearly empty streets leave ATMOS Energy workers checking for any gas being released from the ground, with holes ventilating anything trapped below the surface.

Ochoa is just one of many who have been evacuated. Fifty-two homes are all empty, alongside more than 60 businesses that are also vacant due to the gas leak.

"They're having to be evacuated and not go to work. That loss of money is huge," Ochoa said.

So, after two-and-a-half weeks, how much longer will all of this be closed?

"They told us probably another week," Ochoa said. "But, they're all playing the same way, by ear, so we're just hoping that they can let us in hopefully next week."

According to ATMOS Energy, the evacuations will continue until they are "confident it is safe to re-occupy."

But no official timeline has been released, which leaves Ochoa and his neighbors hoping it's sooner rather than later.

"Yeah, that's all I can hope for and just stay positive on everything."