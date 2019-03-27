SAN ANTONIO — A major fire on San Antonio's northeast side displaced 31 people overnight.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the two-alarm apartment fire spread quickly through the attic of building 4 in the Alamo Park Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway.

The building was quickly evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the fire.

The blaze caused a portion of the roof to collapse.

No injuries were reported but 26 adults and five children will have to find other living accommodations for the time being. We're told that the Red Cross is assisting the families at this time.

SAFD Arson is investigating. The fire reportedly started on a second-floor balcony inside of a water-heater/washing room closet, according to SAFD.