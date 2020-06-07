97 percent of inmates at Nueces County Mckinzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19

Residents and staff to self-quarantine and be tested, visitors to be traced and contacted.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Officials at the Nueces County McKinzie Jail annex reported Sunday 87 out of the 90 inmates there tested positive for COVID-19.

Inmates and staff at the facility will be tested and quarantined as necessary. Visitors, including family and any county employees, contractors or vendors who have recently been in the facility will be traced and contacted to assess their risk, with testing available for those at risk.

Officials said additional testing of staff, inmates and others will be conducted this week.

