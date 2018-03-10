A middle school student died in a fiery school bus crash in southern Mesquite Wednesday afternoon, the school district confirmed.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm that today, we lost one student," Mesquite ISD wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. A district spokesperson also confirmed the death to WFAA.
Three children were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash near Interstate 20 and Lawson Road in the Woodland Park area of southern Mesquite. Thirty-seven others on board were reunited with their parents at Terry Middle School.
"Kids were crying and stuff, they were trying to make it out," said Ramona Mitchell, 11, a Terry Middle School 6th grader who was on the bus. "I was struggling because I was scared that I would catch on fire."
Mitchell said her seatbelt made it difficult to escape the bus at first, but her seatmate helped her out.
A cause of the crash was under investigation. Investigators said power lines above the crash site may have been the cause of the fire. Aerial images of the crash site showed smoke coming from the charred bus and the rear emergency door open.
Two fire engines and multiple ambulances were at the scene.
The student who died has not been identified.
Three Mesquite police officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after rescuing students from the burning bus, said a police spokesman.
