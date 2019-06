SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was shot on the north side of town Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of Freiling Drive, near West Avenue and Basse Road, around 10:30 a.m.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and more updates will be added as they are received.