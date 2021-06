Police do not know why the driver lost control of the car. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop Thursday morning, officials say.

Just after 9 a.m., a vehicle was traveling near the intersection of Culebra Road and Navidad Street when the driver veered into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons.

The vehicle crashed into a nearby bus stop hitting and killing a person who was waiting at the stop, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing.