At 12:39 a.m. Sunday morning, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the State Highway 151 and Classic Drive to reports of a crash.

SAPD said when they arrived on scene, a vehicle was overturned with a woman trapped inside of it.

SAFD used the Jaws of Life to get the woman out of the vehicle.