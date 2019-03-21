SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials have confirmed a man is dead in a fire at a home on the west side.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. at a home on Plainview. That is near Esmeralda and Northwest 36th Street.

There is no word on how the fire started.

SAFD Fire Chief Charles Hood said at the scene that the fire started in the attic, and the man was found in the living room of the house.

"We found the victim, probably to be dead already. He probably had a medical event and then the fire started. We don’t know. That’s the thing that is a little bit different," Hood said.

Chief Hood also said he is concerned about a rise in fires in San Antonio.

"We have had a 20 percent increase of fires this year and a 26 percent increase in apartment fires. This is our second fire fatality this week and our third this year," Chief Hood said.