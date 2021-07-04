One person dead, another injured after shooting early Sunday

One victim was shot and killed, the other was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in an unknown condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after being shot outside of a lounge early Sunday morning, police say.

At 4:08 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the a shooting at the 9700 Block of Broadway at the Vibrations Luxury Lounge.

Officials said two people were sitting in a Dodge Charger in the parking lot of the lounge when a vehicle drove up and opened fire.

The two males exited the vehicle and ran across the street shooting back at the vehicle.

One victim was fatally shot and the other victim ended up at San Antonio Military Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.

The condition of the victim at SAMMC is unknown.