SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in the 300 block of W Dickson Avenue.

Police are looking for Jose Baca-Olivares, 58, following a shooting at the southside home just before 7 a.m.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, at the home, officers found an unidentified man dead under the carport and 28-year-old Cryastal Ramos inside of the home.

Witnesses told police that when Carolina Oroszo-Romero, 49, left the house, the suspect, Jose Baca-Olivares, 58, was standing next to a pickup in the driveway and opened fire on Oroszo-Romero, but she was able to run back into the home.

The report states that Olivares shot at the man who was found under the carport when he confronted Olivares.

Cryastal Ramos tried to close the door to the house to keep Olivares out. She was shot in the wrist after the suspect shot through the door.

Olivares was last seen running west from the house and then north on a cross street.

Ramos was taken to a nearby hospital by SAFD EMS.

Police are still looking for Olivares as the investigation continues.

Carolina Oroszo-Romero and Jose Baca-Olivares are both listed as owners of the house, but it is unclear what their relation is to one another at this time.