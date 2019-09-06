Two Castle Hills police officers were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after their vehicle was hit by a truck traveling on Loop 410. One officer was released on Sunday afternoon, while the other remains in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Two other people were also taken to the hospital and a woman died at the scene.

The officers were tending to an accident that occurred when a truck plowed into the police car.

One of the officers in front of the unit jumped over the wall to avoid being hit and fell onto the frontage road.

The truck then slammed into the truck that was in the original accident.

A total of four people were by the truck when the impact took place.

One officer and two men jumped over the wall, or were hit by the vehicle, throwing them over the wall, reports say.

One woman who was hit by the truck was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers were taken to University Hospital in serious condition, as well as the other two men, also in critical condition.

Charges are pending for the driver of the truck. A sobriety test was given on scene, but the outcome is unknown.