One man injured after being involved in gun fight overnight

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being involved in a gunfight Tuesday night, police said.

At 9:09 a.m., police responded to the Stella Apartments located at the 4800 block of Lord Road to reports of a shooting.

Police said two men got into a gunfight and were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the complex.

One of the men was shot multiple times in the abdomen and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life threatening injuries, authorities said.