AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person is dead after a South Austin fire on Sunday evening.

According to Travis County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene of Bluff Springs Road and Slaughter Lane where an RV and two vehicles were on fire before 6:25 p.m.

Crews there reported one fatality and requested an investigator to the scene.

As of 6:30 p.m., officials said the fire has been knocked down.

The Austin Fire Department also responded.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

