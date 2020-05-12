One killed and another injured in mobile home fire in Canyon Lake

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another was injured during a single-wide mobile home in Canyon Lake caught fire Saturday morning.

Canyon Lake Fire and EMS were called out to a fire in the 600 block of W. Clark Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, crews found a mobile home with heavy fire showing.

According to an official with the Canyon Lake FD, there were reports of occupants, so crews entered the structure through the bedroom window to search for them. The room flashover (all room and contents burning) forced the firefights back out.

Crews worked to extinguish the bedroom and worked their way through the rest of the home.

One occupant was found in the backyard with injuries and was taken to the burn unit at BAMC.

Firefighters also located a deceased occupant inside of the home.