LAKEWAY, Texas — According to police, a small plane crashed in the Lakeway area Thursday afternoon leaving one man dead and another man injured.

Crews from both Lake Travis Fire and Rescue and Austin Fire Department responded to the plane crash.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, police said bystanders tried to help remove the two men that were in the plane at the time of the crash, but were unsuccessful.

Police mentioned one man was from the Lakeway area and another man is believed to be from San Marcos. The deceased was identified as Kevin Wayne Henderson from San Marcos, the other as Randall Scott Nelson. Nelson remains at Dell Seton in critical condition.

The Austin Fire Department reported the address where the aircraft went down was 115 Flying Scot, which is the location of Lakeway Airpark. Officials said that, based on witness reports, it appeared the plane attempted to land three times and crashed on its third attempt.

Lake Travis firefighters tweeted one of the patients was in cardiac arrest with CPR in progress after the crash, according to Austin and Travis County EMS.

According to EMS, the crash involved two men that are believed to be in their 30s.

Police said they are still uncertain what caused the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine plane appears to be a Cessna 172. It reportedly went down around 2:40 p.m. FAA investigators are at the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will arrive Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.