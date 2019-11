One person has died in a small plane crash in San Marcos Wednesday morning.

Officials say the plane took off from the San Marcos Regional Airport at 5:54 a.m. and lost contact with air traffic control at 5:55 a.m.

The aircraft was located on the ALERRT Center property around 8:00 a.m. One victim was found dead.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.