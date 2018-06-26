GATESVILLE, Texas - One person is dead and 12 people were injured after an explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the explosion happened after 2 p.m. an the victims were construction workers.

The injured workers were transported to area hospitals, including Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and Hillcrest in Waco.

A Baylor Scott and White spokesperson said Temple received nine patients with injuries and they anticipate the majority of the patients will be transferred to facilities in Austin and San Antonio for further treatment. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest received four patients, the spokesperson said. Several burn victims were also sent to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Officials believe the explosion is an accident and that no foul play is suspected.

BPD Sgt. Glen Bennett and other members of his National Guard Unit responded to assist in Gatesville. Our prayers to everyone involved. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DCIbsjRuLw — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) June 26, 2018

The office of emergency management also confirmed there was a partial building collapse.

Emergency responders from several agencies in the area responded to work the scene.

#ATCEMS has sent 5 ambulances, 1 Division Chief, & 1 District Commander to assist with a reported explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, TX. The #ATCEMS AmBus is preparing for response to the incident as well. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 26, 2018

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients. A woman at the scene told Channel 6 their patients have been evacuated to other nursing homes and nearby churches.

Coryell Community Church said they will house about 20 dementia patients from The Oaks at Coryell Memorial. Those patients will be moved to other assisted living facilities by the end of the night.

Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest have activated their emergency operations centers and are preparing to receive and treat the victims.

Emergency department teams are making preparations to evaluate and treat arriving victims, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Families who believe their loved one has been transported to any of the facilities can call the following for more information:

Scott & White Medical Center – Temple: 1-888-394-4947

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest: 254-202-2000.

Blood donations are also being offered at the hospital until 8 p.m. Baylor said they will continue to accept more donations Wednesday.

Scott &White Blood Donor Center 877-724-4376

To schedule your blood donation, click here.

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living apartments.

