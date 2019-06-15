WALKER COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another injured in a plane crash in Walker County Friday evening, according to DPS.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in a heavily wooded area at 2609 HWY 19, just north of Huntsville.

Saturday morning, authorities found the plane and pulled the pilot out of the wreckage. He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the plane died in the crash, DPS said.

According to preliminary information from the FAA, the aircraft apparently suffered engine problems and the pilot was unable to maintain altitude.

The pilot told rescuers that he and his passenger had flown from Conroe to Livingston earlier Friday afternoon and were returning to Conroe when the accident occurred.

FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.