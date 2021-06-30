One dead after suspected self-defense shooting, police say

Authorities said they believe this situation is domestic. The victim was said to have shown up in a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot in what police say could have been a self-defense shooting.

At 5:37 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the Days Inn Motel located at the 9400 block of North Interstate 35 to a reported shooting.

Police said the victim showed up to the motel searching for the suspect's mother who was hiding from the victim --- the victim had been known to make threats against the mom.

At some point the suspect, an 18-year-old male, shot the victim. Police speculate it could have possibly in self-defense of his mother.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they believe this situation is domestic. The victim was said to have shown up in a vehicle that was reported as stolen.