ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — O.J. Simpson is using his first steps into social media to attack a Tampa Bay area man he says is claiming Simpson is the father of Khloe Kardashian.

In a video, he denied ever having any romantic interest in Kris Jenner, Khloe's mother and former wife to Rob Kardashian, a friend of Simpson's.

"Never, and I want to stress, never in any way, shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually," he said in the video. "Never got any indication she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are just bogus."

"The simple facts of the matter is (Khloe) is not mine."

He said one of the people spreading the rumors, Norman Pardo, was never his manager, as has been reported by media outlets, including 10News WTSP.

Simpson said he "may have done a deal, here or there, with" Pardo, by he was never "anything remotely like a manager."

Pardo, who now lives in the Tampa Bay area, met Simpson in 1999 — four years after Simpson’s acquittal.

On Monday, he tweeted a video clip of Simpson which he says shows the former football star refers to him as his manager (warning: video clip contains adult language).

"For the record, OJ is the one that started telling everyone I was his manager," Pardo wrote. "YES, it was true!"

