x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Officials search for a 25-year-old man who drowned at Boerne City Lake, police say

Boerne Police says they have been unable to locate the man at this time but will continue their search until nightfall.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say they are searching for a 25-year-old man that has drowned at Boerne Lake Sunday afternoon. 

The incident occurred at Boerne City Lake around 4:38 p.m. Sunday. 

Boerne Fire and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the scene after a report about a 25-year-old man that drowned at the lake. 

Boerne Police says they have been unable to locate the man at this time but will continue their search until nightfall. 

Police say a portion of the lake is closed as officials continue their search while the boat side of the lake remains open. 

This is a developing story. 

Related Articles


More Videos

In Other News

Little temperature changes expected as heat continues

Before You Leave, Check This Out