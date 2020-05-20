UPDATE: FAA, NTSB investigating after small plane crashes in Shelby County

Information concerning injuries and the number of occupants is unavailable at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

CENTER, Texas — Officials are investigating after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a plane crash off Highway 7, just south of the Center Municipal Airport. Justin Mott with the Center Broadcasting Company reports the plane went down in a densely wooded area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified to conduct the investigation.