SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials said that part of Loop 410 on the southwest side of San Antonio was closed Thursday due to a fatal accident.

On Friday, the Medical Examiner identified Adam Brune, 46, as the victim in the crash. Brune was from Atascosa.

SAPD and SAFD confirm at least one person has died in the accident at Loop 410 near Somerset. The accident was reported around noon on Thursday.

Witnesses at the scene said a semi was towing a trailer loaded with concrete rocks and debris on Loop 410 when the driver lost control and spilled all the debris onto Loop 410. All the traffic suddenly stopped due to the debris on the road. According to police, Brune, who was driving a motorcycle, could not stop in time and crashed into a stopped vehicle directly in front of him. The driver of the tractor trailer was also injured and transported to the hospital.

