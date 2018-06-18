AKRON, Ohio -- A pair of Akron firefighters have been placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations they made a pornographic video at work, according to city spokesperson Ellen Lander Nischt.

Lt. Art Dean, assigned to Station 9, and provisional Lt. Deann Eller, assigned to Station 3 allegedly filmed pornographic material at a fire station on Akron-Peninsula Road. Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said he is unsure of how many videos were filmed. He also could not comment on when the filming took place.

"These distressing allegations bring dishonor and embarrassment to our department and the city, and unfairly discredit the reputation of Akron firefighters," Tucker said. "I know this department and this is not who we are."

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Tucker also issued a joint statement Monday afternoon.

According to the statement, Dean and Eller are in a long-term relationship. Tucker said the investigation began last week, after he was made aware of the allegations through the chain of command.

Read the full statement below.

Joint Statement of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker Re Employee Investigation by WKYC.com on Scribd

A city spokesperson said it does not appear that the employees will face any criminal charges, but they may lose their jobs pending the remainder of the investigation.

© 2018 WKYC