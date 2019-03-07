DENTON, Texas — Note: Story updated to note the vehicle belonged to a neighbor in the area.

Officials recovered the body of a missing 2-year-old boy. Sarbesh Gurung was found dead inside a vehicle just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Denton police confirmed in a news conference.



According to police, the boy's body didn't have any obvious signs of trauma. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Gurung was found in a vehicle in the area where police searched on Tuesday. Denton police clarified after the press conference that the vehicle belonged to a neighbor.

The vehicle had tinted windows, a sunscreen, and a shade on the window, making it hard to see inside, police said.

The neighbor was going to get into the car when they found the 2-year-old.

A police investigation is underway into how the boy died.

Earlier in the morning, an increased police presence was visible at the scene not far from where the boy and his family lived.

His mother reported him missing Tuesday afternoon, telling police he disappeared after he was put down for a nap in his Denton home. The family lived in the area of the 2400 block of West Prairie Street, just a few blocks away from the University of North Texas campus.

Police officers have blocked off an alleyway about half a block away from the apartment where Sarbesh lives with his family. Officials were also seen taking photos inside of a white SUV in the parking lot of the apartment.

Denton police, fire and sheriff's department had been actively searching Tuesday afternoon since his reported disappearance, along with a DPS helicopter that assisted in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.


