OFFICIALS: East Texas man used makeshift torch to burn 2 people

The man used a makeshift torch to burn two people, one being a juvenile.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A LaRue man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after burning two people with an aeresol-can torch.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Mark Anthony Negrete was arrested at a residence off Farm-To-Market Road 804 and confessed to burning a juvenile female in the face and another victim.

An investigation found that Negrete used a canister of starter fluid and a lighter to create a torch.

The juvenile female went to the UT Health Hospital in Athens with burns to her face and hair.